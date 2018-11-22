Call for Santas to take part in festive duathlon being held in Hartlepool

A special festive duathlon – a running and cycling event - is to be held in Hartlepool and people are being urged to support it.

The Go Tri Santa Special Off Road Duathlon is being organised by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Sport and Physical Activity Team and will take place at Summerhill Country Park on Saturday, December 1.

There will be junior and adult races, with the emphasis firmly on fun.

Jaz Thompson, from the team, said: “We would encourage people to wear something festive and there will be a prize for the most unusual Christmas item worn in both races!

“The races are also an opportunity to take in the scenic surroundings of Summerhill Country Park and enjoy running and cycling on off-road trails and tree-lined paths.”

The junior race which is for ages 9-14, will start at 10am and comprise a 1km run on grass, a 2km cycle ride on grass/trails and a 500 metre run on grass. Entry costs £5.

The adult race which is for ages 14+, starts at 12 noon and will be made up of a 2km run on grass, a 5km cycle ride on grass/trails and a 1km run. Entry costs £10.

To register go to www.gethartlepoolactive.co.uk/triathlon

Marshals are also needed to help encourage competitors and guide them around the course.

They should be aged 16+ but can be younger if accompanied by an adult.

To express an interest in becoming a marshal email feelgood@hartlepool.gov.uk or call (01429) 284414.