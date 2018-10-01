Comic who is regular Edinburgh Festival sell-out is set for two Hartlepool shows as part of national tour

There’s a treat in store for poetry and comedy fans when the famously eccentric and very funny John Hegley drops into Hartlepool for two very special events as part of his national tour.

One of the UK’s most innovative comic poets, with several best-selling volumes to his name, John has published numerous poetry collections and picture books for both children and adults including ‘My Dog is a Carrot’, ‘I am a Poetato’ and ‘Peace, Love and Potatoes’.

A regular sell-out at the Edinburgh Festival, he has also performed at the Montreal Comedy Festival and the USA Comedy Festival in Aspen and appeared with Ulrika Jonsson and Anita Dobson in The Pyjama Game and in BBC Radio 4’s Hearing With Hegley.

There are two fabulous Hartlepool events to look forward to – one for adults and one for families - as John explains in his own unique style:

On Friday, October 19 at 7pm : ‘John Hegley – New and Selected’ at Community Hub Central in York Road. Recommended for ages 16+.

Alongside the potato poems are other vegetable-based activities for adults, including Pass the Parsnip, Flinging The Fennel and possibly Vegetaboules. There will certainly be some French content. There will be songs and stories, drawings of Henry VIII and some dogs. Hearts may be broken and mended. It may be jolly, it may be melancauliflower and borrowing of the brother-in-law’s wheelbarrow. Come and sing along.

This show is devised to some extent for adults but with certain appeal to anyone who has reached double figures.

Tickets cost £8 standard or £6 for concessions and are available from the reception desk at Community Hub Central or by calling 01429 272905.

On Saturday, October 20 at noon: ‘Family Worship with John Hegley’ at Community Hub South in Wynyard Road. Suitable for children aged 5+ and their families.

Join the chorus of clappy, clippy, cloppy, floppy, flappy sing song and poem pong. All ship-shape with the crew of creatures which go Squirrel Island visiting. Dig deep into a wealth of stories, japes and verses, with plenty of healthy vocab for both young and older. There’ll be drawings of 12 different animals, not all immediately recognisable. Find out what the boy on board is pointing at and how the tune goes to the following words: There are often things to do with things, instead of throwing them away hay-hay. You can use a jam jar for your marbles

Tickets cost £3 standard or £6 family (two adults and two children or one adult and three children) and are available from the library in Community Hub South or by calling 01429 272905.

Copies of John’s books will be available to buy at both events and he will happily sign copies.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “We are thrilled to welcome John back to Hartlepool as part of his national tour.

"His zany brand of humour and potato-inspired poetry is perfect family entertainment.

"You’re sure to have a fabulous time, be thoroughly entertained and probably learn a thing or two about life and vegetables.”