Coronation Street actress to join growing list of stars to turn on Hartlepool's Christmas lights

A Coronation Street star is set to come to Hartlepool later this month as the show's stars continue with their love for the town to turn on the Christmas lights.

Screen star Brooke Vincent will help Hartlepool sparkle as she helps turn on the town's Christmas lights in Church Square.

Brooke Vincent. Photo credit: Sean Dempsey/PA Wire.

The actor, who appears as Sophie Webster in ITV soap Coronation Street and was also a finalists in Dancing on Ice earlier this year, will lead the honours on Friday, November 30.

The celebrations will begin from 4.30pm, with an evening of free entertainment lined up for families.

Organisers from What's Happening Hartlepool, which is part of the council, have said people should take note the event is now taking place in Church Square and not the National Museum of the Royal Navy.

Further details of the evening, which will run until 7pm, are due to be announced.

Crowds gathered for last year's lights switch-on.

Brooke follows a string of soap stars to come to Hartlepool to turn on our Christmas lights.

Last year Emmerdale star Adam Thomas provided the showbiz sparkle when he turned on Hartlepool’s Christmas lights.

The actor, who is better known as Adam Barton in Emmerdale and who also finished third in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2016, was joined on stage by Councillor Paul Beck, the then Mayor of Hartlepool,.

The Hartlepool Borough Council-organised event, which also featured a range of musical entertainment, was held outside the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.

Adam spent time meeting fans and happily posed for selfies while also watching the entertainment on stage.

Adam signed off by telling the crowd: "I love you."

He was joined on stage by Hartlepool Mayor Councillor Paul Beck.

Councillor Beck said: "The lights switch-on is one of the best events that we have here in Hartlepool."

A number of talented local performers entertained the crowds.

Festive music was provided courtesy of female Hartlepool choir Choral Interlude, singer Channy Thompson, the Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group, BTEC Performing Arts students from Hartlepool Sixth Form College, Miss Toni’s Academy, and girl group Sparkle.

Shanaya Atkinson-Jones, a contestant in this year’s X Factor, also took to the stage.

Celebrities to turn on the town’s Christmas lights in recent years have included Joey Essex and Coronation Street stars Jack P Shepherd and Samia Ghadie.