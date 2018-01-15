Help us to find Hartlepool’s best chippy

We are on the look-out for Hartlepool’s Best Chippy of 2018 - and we need your help.

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chip shop.

And with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK, everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which chippy in the Hartlepool area gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.

We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2018. Entries will be printed in this paper and online until Friday, February 2, 2018, so you can vote for your favourite.

So who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in the list of top finalists?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon you’ll find in the paper to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for.

The closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, February 2, 2018.

Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Coupons hand-delivered to the office or any received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

HERE THE LIST OF CHIPPIES YOU CAN VOTE FOR:

HML001, SWAN FISHERIES, 84 WOLVISTON ROAD, BILLINGHAM

HML002, BARNACLES FISH RESTAURANT, 146 QUEENSWAY, BILLINGHAM

HML003, CRISPY COD, 17 WINDLESTONE ROAD, BILLINGHAM

HML004, VERRILLS FISH SHOP, ROMAINE HIGH STREET, HARTLEPOOL

HML005, MARINERS, 39 MIDDLETON GRANGE SHOPPING CENTRE, HARTLEPOOL

HML006, WESTVIEW FISH SHOP, 10 BRUS CORNER, HARTLEPOOL

HML007, YOUNGS FISHERIES, 32 THE FRONT, SEATON CAREW

HML008, MR CHIPS, BELLE VUE WAY, HARTLEPOOL

HML009, SURFSIDE FISH BAR, 3 SEATON REACH, CORONATION DRIVE, HARTLEPOOL

HML010, WHITES FISH & CHIP SHOP, 40 SHREWSBURY STREET, HARTLEPOOL

HML011, FOSTERS FISH GRILL, 70 OXFORD ROAD, HARTLEPOOL

HML012, GILLS FISH SHOP, 9 YOUNG STREET, HARTLEPOOL

HML013, THE ODD COD, 12 DUKE STREET, HARTLEPOOL

HML014, WARDZ TRADITIONAL FISH AND CHIPS, PIERONIS COAST ROAD, BLACKHALL

HML015, RILEYS FISH BAR, 93 MIDDLE STREET, BLACKHALL COLLIERY

HML016, ARCHBOLD, 66 NORTH ROAD EAST, WINGATE

HML017, FOUNDRY FISH BAR, 2 WINGATE ROAD, TRIMDON

HML018, TRIMDON VILLAGE FISH AND CHIPS, 19A CHURCH ROAD, TRIMDON

HML019, FISH FACE, 36 THE FRONT, SEATON CAREW

HML020, ELCHO’S, MURRAY STREET, HARTLEPOOL

HML021, JOANNA’S FISH BAR, 183 YORK ROAD, HARTLEPOOL

HML022, FISH INN, 67 JUTLAND ROAD, HARTLEPOOL