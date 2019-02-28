Will you be testing out any of these suggestions on Pancake Day?

Pancake Day: Your weird and wonderful topping suggestions ahead of Shrove Tuesday

Next week marks the start of Lent - which means it's pancakes for tea on Tuesday.

We may be able to eat the treat every day of the year, but pancakes definitely taste the best on their designated day. But before we get to work on our batter, we asked you for your best topping suggestions (sweet or savoury) and you did not disappoint. Classic or crazy, you definitely gave us plenty of ideas to test our taste buds this Pancake Day. Here are some of our favourites.

We've all tried out jam on our pancakes, but how about a crunchy, sugary biscuit spread in the middle? A sure favourite with the kids.

1. Biscuit spread

Sweet and salty - it's the best of both worlds. Do you fancy this American twist?

2. Bacon and maple syrup

While many families like to keep their pancakes sweet, you lot delivered with some savoury options too. Would this be up your street?

3. Grated cheese and brown sauce

Make it a proper pudding after your tea by adding a scoop of vanilla. Chocolate sauce to top it off!

4. Vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce

