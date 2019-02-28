Pancake Day: Your weird and wonderful topping suggestions ahead of Shrove Tuesday

We may be able to eat the treat every day of the year, but pancakes definitely taste the best on their designated day. But before we get to work on our batter, we asked you for your best topping suggestions (sweet or savoury) and you did not disappoint. Classic or crazy, you definitely gave us plenty of ideas to test our taste buds this Pancake Day. Here are some of our favourites.

1. Biscuit spread We've all tried out jam on our pancakes, but how about a crunchy, sugary biscuit spread in the middle? A sure favourite with the kids. Pixabay other Buy a Photo

2. Bacon and maple syrup Sweet and salty - it's the best of both worlds. Do you fancy this American twist? Pixabay other Buy a Photo

3. Grated cheese and brown sauce While many families like to keep their pancakes sweet, you lot delivered with some savoury options too. Would this be up your street? Pixabay other Buy a Photo

4. Vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce Make it a proper pudding after your tea by adding a scoop of vanilla. Chocolate sauce to top it off! Pixabay other Buy a Photo

View more