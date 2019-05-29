Hartlepool Eurovision star Michael Rice to close first day of Waterfront Festival

Hartlepool Eurovision star Michael Rice will perform at this year's Waterfront Festival.

Michael, who represented the UK at the final in Israel, will take to the Love Hartlepool stage on Saturday, July 20, from 6pm to bring the first day of the festival to a close.

Michael performs during the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Tel Aviv

"I’m so excited to be performing in my hometown," he said.

"The support’s been absolutely incredible and I can’t wait to put on a show for you all this summer."

He finished bottom of the leader board with 16 points, only to have a further five deducted after an administrative error.

But he says he has no regrets about taking part and loved every minute of the experience.

Michael Rice will close the first day of this year's Hartlepool Waterfront Festival

Coun Christopher Akers-Belcher, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, welcomed the announcement: "The result of the Eurovision Song Contest in no way reflected the quality of Michael’s performance and in fact he did himself, the town and the country proud.

"It is great news that we have been able to sign him up for the Waterfront Festival and this is a chance to show him just how much we appreciated his efforts. I’m sure he will get a tremendous reception.

"We have a great programme lined up over the two days of the festival on July 20 and 21 and the news that Michael is going to be a key part of it is the icing on the cake."

The festival, which last year welcomed 15,000 visitors, is back for the third year running and promises another unforgettable weekend of fun.

It will again be held on the Hartlepool Waterfront site in the town’s marina and feature a packed programme of open-air performances, immersive experiences, family-friendly activities and art installations. Events will run from 12-7pm each day.

It will also be the first ever “Pay What You Decide” outdoor arts festival in the country with visitors on both days being able to make anonymous donations based on their experience. All donated monies will be used to provide additional creative activities at the 2020 festival.

People can help to ensure that the festival is a resounding success by joining The Hands Team of volunteers who will “lend a hand” throughout the weekend. Students, job seekers and, indeed, anyone who just loves Hartlepool are invited to join the team and there will be a range of different duties and tasks for them to get involved in to ensure that the event runs as smoothly as possible. Go to www.volunteerhartlepool.org.uk for more information.