James Arthur announces You: Up Close and Personal UK tour

Pop star James Arthur has announced a new UK tour, including a North East date.

The Teesside-born singer will play 16 towns and cities on the You: Up Close and Personal tour in October, including a show at Newcastle City Hall.

James Arthur's song Impossible was the most successful winner's single in The X factor's history.

Arthur rose to fame after winning the ninth series of TV talent show The X Factor in 2012.

His debut single, Impossible, was released by Simon Cowell's record label Syco Music after the final, and debuted at No.1 on the UK Singles Chart.

Since then, it has gone on to sell more than 1.4 million copies in the UK, and more than 2.5 million worlwide, making it the most successful winner's single in the show's history.

He released his self-titled debut studio album in November 2013, and it peaked at No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart.

After a series of controversies, Arthur parted ways with Syco in 2014, signing a new deal with Columbia Records the following year to release his second studio album, Back From The Edge, in 2016.

After it made the No.1 spot in the UK, and gave him his US breakthrough hit, Say You Won't Let Go, he was re-signed to Syco, and . Arthur was later re-signed to Syco in 2016.

Earlier this month he released a new track, Falling Like The Stars, which is expected to feature on a forthcoming third album.

His success shows no signs of slowing down. Following a sold-out UK arena tour in 2017, he has collaborated with the likes of Rudimental, Marshmello and Anne-Marie on their smash hit Rewrite The Stars and performed all over the world.

At the weekend he was part of a star-studded line-up when Radio 1 Big Weekend visited his hometown of Middlesbrough.

Tickets for the You: Up Close and Personal tour go on sale at 10am on Friday, May 31, from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gigsandtours.com.

The full dates for James Arthur's You: Up Close and Personal Tour are as follows:

* Sunday 6 October: Stoke-on-Trent Regent Theatre

* Tuesday 8 October: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

* Wednesday 9 October: Manchester O2 Apollo

* Friday 11 October: Hull Bonus Arena

* Saturday 12 October: Birmingham O2 Academy

* Monday 14 October: Newcastle O2 City Hall

* Tuesday 15 October: Sheffield City Hall

* Thursday 17 October: Bath Forum

* Saturday 19 October: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

* Sunday 20 October: Bournemouth BIC Solent Hall

* Tuesday 22 October: Reading Hexagon

* Wednesday 23 October: London Eventim Apollo

* Friday 25 October: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

* Saturday 26 October: Carlisle Sands Centre

* Monday 28 October: Liverpool Empire Theatre

* Tuesday 29 October: Glasgow SEC Armadillo