Michael Bublé at the BBC: everything you need to know about tonight’s live show

Fans of Michael Bublé are in for a treat tonight (Fri 14 Jun), as the singer is set to perform a string of his greatest hits live on BBC Four.

The popular Canadian crooner is known for his charm and showmanship, and with four UK number one albums to his name, music lovers are in for an evening of top entertainment.

Bublé at the BBC

The live concert will see Bublé perform a selection of his best known hits on the BBC show, alongside a number of songs from his album Nobody But Me.

A slight departure from his usual style, the album (released in 2016) saw Bublé collaborate with the likes of rapper Black Thought and singer Meghan Trainor. He will be accompanied by his band and a 30 piece orchestra at MediaCityUK in Salford.

In between numbers, Bublé chats with host Claudia Winkleman about his career, marriage, fatherhood and more, giving fans an insight into the singer’s life away from the stage.

When is it on TV?

Bublé at the BBC will air on BBC Four tonight (14 June) at 8pm.