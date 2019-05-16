Radio 1 Big Weekend travel: How Hartlepool festival goers can get there

Music fans heading to the Radio 1 Big Weekend music festival are being urged to finalise their travel plans.

The event will see some of the biggest names in music including Miley Cyrus, Mumford and Sons, and Little Mix, play to over 70,000 fans at Middlesbrough's Stewart Park next weekend (Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26).

There will be a number of road closures and diversions in place from May 24 to 26, so prior planning is essential say council chiefs.

A dedicated shuttle bus service will pick up festival goers in Hartlepool and Billingham town centres and drop off at Stewart Park.

Wristbands for the shuttle service can be collected from Middlesbrough Town Hall Box Office up to 4pm on Thursday, May 23.

Seats are £7.50-£10, including return journey, and tickets are on sale until 5pm on Wednesday, May 22.

Booking in advance is essential via the website here.

People travelling by train are advised to make their way to Middlesbrough Train Station and take a short train journey to Marton Train Station.

Prices vary. See www.northernrailway.co.uk

Read more: See the full line up for Radio 1's Big Weekend

A Middlesbrough Council spokesman said: "We want everyone to have a fantastic, hassle-free experience, so a great deal of planning has gone into ensuring that we have the right transport links, and that we're as environmentally friendly as we can be.

"In the interests of safety, security and enjoyment, we'd urge those attending not to drive to Stewart Park.

"Instead, please plan ahead and organise both arrival and leaving arrangements in advance - and have a great time!"

It is billed as the biggest event the area has seen for many years.

Arriva 28/29/63 bus services will all be under diversion during the event.

There will be no dropping off zones or event parking available near Stewart Park, so people living within walking distance are advised to travel on foot.