Stadium of Light say they're 'back in the concert game' after success of Spice Girls in Sunderland

The Stadium of Light have said they are firmly back in the concert game after the success of last night’s Spice Girls gig.

Said to be one of the liveliest gigs at the home of the Black Cats in 10 years of staging concerts, Baby, Scary, Ginger and Sporty certainly didn’t disappoint their adoring fans.

Spice World in Sunderland

Speaking after the show, Sunderland AFC’s managing director, Tony Davison said: “I would like to sincerely thank everyone who has played their part in making this spectacular show happen.

“There is a huge amount of planning and preparation that goes into delivering a successful concert, both from club staff, who have worked tirelessly in the months and weeks leading up to last night’s show, and our external partners and agencies, including Sunderland City Council and MAKE it Sunderland, without whom we could not stage the shows.

“Last night showed that in terms of major music events, the Stadium of Light is well and truly back in the game.

Sunderland AFC’s head of safety and security, Steve Neill added: “A concert presents us with a completely different dynamic to a football match, so I am immensely proud of everyone involved in the delivery of last night’s event, from our brilliant staff to the external partners who support us.

“There is a huge amount of planning and preparation that goes in to making a concert of this magnitude happen and we have delivered a safe and successful event that the whole of Sunderland can be proud of.”

The Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller said: “It was fantastic to see so many visitors to our city, here to enjoy the Spice Girls at the Stadium of Light.

“I hope everyone had a wonderful time, and it’s great to welcome major international live music concerts back to the stadium which hosts them so well.

“ Sunderland is an award-winning events city, and we want to build on that reputation to bring even more people here, to bring even more money into the local economy.”

The show was the 20th concert to be staged at the Stadium of Light in 10 years.

