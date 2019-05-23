Story of underdog boxer's rise to world champion comes to the Hartlepool stage

A stage show based on the real-life story of North-East world champion boxer Glen McCrory is coming to Hartlepool.

Carrying David tells the story of McCrory who made boxing history by becoming the Cruiserweight Champion of the World in Stanley, County Durham, in 1989, by beating Patrick Lumumba.

The emotionally-charged play, which has the support of Arts Council England, will be staged by Wisecrack Productions at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, Raby Road, on Friday June 7 at 7.30pm.

It will follow Glenn’s journey from ordinary North-East lad and boxing circuit underdog to world champion.

The one-man performance by Micky Cochrane will reflect the highs and many lows of Glenn's unrelenting drive and incredible sacrifice to become the first world boxing champion from the North East.

The title of the play is a reference to the fact that Glenn always felt inspired by his terminally ill younger brother David who had Fridriech’s Ataxia, a brain condition that impairs mobility, co-ordination and balance.

Adam Strickland, Duty Officer at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, said. “We are delighted that the remarkable story of this local man who defeated the odds, gave the fight of his life and went on to make sporting history is being brought to the stage in Hartlepool.”

Tickets for the show cost £16 standard and £15 concessions and are available from www.hartlepooltownhalltheatre.com or Hartlepool Box Office on (01429) 890000.