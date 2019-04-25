Unity through music: Harambee Pasadia festival to return to County Durham

Harambee Pasadia Afro Fusion Arts Festival is back for 2019 with a line-up of musicians, performers and activities that is promised to be bigger and better than ever before.

The festival, which takes place from May 30 to June 2 in Barnard Castle, County Durham, is a four-day family friendly camping event, which invites people to get together and spend the day, while enjoying a range of activities.

The festival allows its visitors to experience a diverse cultural event which celebrates and promotes music, arts, and cultures of the African and Pan-African diaspora.

The line-up is inclusive and impressive featuring world-renowned musicians, arts practitioners, and DJs.

Expect to hear an eclectic mix or Afrobeat, jazz, reggae, funk, Latin, and traditional music, as well as a wide range of workshops, art, and sports activities for all ages.

To top off the weekend, the festival has a wide selection of African, Latin, and Asian foods with a licensed bar on site.

This year’s festival will present a multitude of artists including: Grupo Lokito, Friction & the Roots Drivers, Hannabiell & Midnight Blue, Rapasa, Napalma, Ladies of Midnight Blue, DJ Coco Mansilla of Reggaeton Party, Poet Khadija Ibrahim, Chanje Kunda, DJ Tom Caulker, Kema Kay, Key Greyson, La Sonora Boreal, Baque de Ogum, Sankofa Beats, Khaki Suits & Tings, Domineeky, DJ EVR, DJ Awkward Black Girl, Common Unity Sound System, Collective Identity, Fire Girls, Coalescence Sound System and more to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, activity highlights will include yoga and meditation, BMX, sensory spaces, camping, kayaking, canoeing, high ropes, drumming, films, pottery or dance.

In the Speaker’s Corner they are hosting a series of talks, presentations, workshops, and panel discussions on leadership, confidence, healthy eating, race and identity, cultural activism, poetry, and more. This year they will celebrate innovators and changemakers from across the African diaspora in the new Thinkers and Inventors space where guests can play, create, and design. Visitors can explore ideas around digital technologies, discover stories through exhibition, and learn skills through making.

•On May 30, Harambee Pasadia will kick off its sixth festival, held at TCR The Hub, Ing Lane, Barnard Castle, DL12 8TD. Kids under five are able to attend for free.

Harambee Pasadia was founded and organised by Newcastle-based musicians Dr Hannabiell Sanders and Yilis del Carmen Suriel.

The festival aims to encourage unity and bring people from diverse backgrounds together, bridging the culture gap through performances, workshops and the shared experience of afro-fusion music and dance. More information from www.harambeepasadia.com





