Meet the Hartlepool lad who will be competing in the Junior Jake Off tent

Vaughan Kelly is from Hartlepool

Thousands applied but Hartlepool's Vaughan Kelly is one of 20 young bakers who will be showing off their cake, biscuit and bread-making skills with the hope of taking home the Junior Bake Off crown.

Inspired by YouTube videos, Vaughan only started baking two years ago but his experimental and bold style sees him take on bakes that challenge him and help expand his techniques.

So far the young baker has already conquered millionaires shortbread cupcakes, lava cakes and meringue.

Vaughan with judges Prue and Liam and host Harry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But baking isn't the only thing the teenager enjoys, Vaughan, who lives in Hartlepool with his parents, loves singing, acting, trampolining and even has a small collection of retro computers.

He will feature in the first new series of Junior Bake Off since 2016 – when the Great British Bake Off moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

So when will Vaughan be appearing on the show?

Vaughan is set to appear in the first heat of the series – and will feature in the Junior Bake Off on it’s debut episode on Channel 4 which will be aired on Monday, November 4.

Aleena, Maddie, Bakr, Zack, Amal, Ollie, Tilly, Vaughan, Zoë, George.

Harry Hill hosts the series while queen of the Bake Off Prue Leith and baking ace Liam Charles, who won the nation’s hearts in the eighth series, unite as judges with the tough job of finding Britain’s best junior baker.

Vaughan will join nine other young bakers, aged between nine and 15, enter the Bake Off tent for two exciting baking challenges.

Baking knowledge and jam making skills are put to the test in a tricky first tea party classic technical.

The it will be time for the showstopper – cakes themed around the bakers’ favourite school subjects.

Vaughan.

When will the show be broadcast?

The show will be broadcast on Channel 4 every week day at 5pm.