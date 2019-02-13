America’s Got Talent star Courtney Hadwin to join The Struts at North East show

America’s Got Talent and The Voice Kids rocker, 14-year-old Courtney Hadwin from Hartlepool, will be joining her America’s Got Talent duet partners, The Struts, at their Newcastle University show on Monday.

Courtney, who currently lives with her parents and siblings in Hesleden, East Durham, and studied at The Academy at Shotton Hall in Peterlee, reached the final of The Voice Kids in 2017 and finished sixth in America’s Got Talent last year.

In one of her final performances on the programme, she performed Piece Of My Heart and Could Have Been Me with The Struts, from Derby, on a live results show. The singing sensation has also recently signed a record deal with Simon Cowell and is due to release her debut album this year.

Courtney, whose America’s Got Talent audition has been seen by more than 53million people on YouTube, will be performing on the Newcastle leg of The Struts tour, as a special one-off performance.

After making their album debut with 2016’s Everybody Wants, The Struts recently released Young & Dangerous.

Speaking about their lively live shows, lead singer Luke Spiller said: “We believe in giving our absolute all every night, because that’s what our fans deserve. The goal is always to get everyone dancing and screaming and shouting, and to make sure they leave dripping in sweat with huge smiles on their faces.”

Commenting on their rock sound, which blends well with Courtney’s distinctive soul and rock voice, Luke added: “One of the things we most want to do with our music is inspire young people to pick up a guitar again. We live in a time that’s very much dominated by hip-hop and dance music, and that’s a great thing, but we want to give the world a big reminder that there’s something else going on out there. This album is our way of saying, ‘If you feel a little out of place, there’s always an electric guitar—and just look at what you can do with it.’”

•Tickets for The Struts at Newcastle University on Monday, February 18 with special guest Courtney Hadwin are available at https://thestruts.com/tour-dates/





