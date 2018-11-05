Blur's Damon Albarn announces series of tiny club gigs with supergroup The Good, The Bad & The Queen

Blur singer Damon Albarn today announced a series of intimate North East gigs with his The Good, The Bad & The Queen supergroup.

The band - which also features ex-Clash bassist Paul Simonon, The Verve guitarist Simon Tong and Afrobeat drumming pioneer Tony Allen - are due to play big shows in Blackpool, Glasgow and London next month.

But today they have announced they will play three warm-up shows at tiny venues later this month, each with a capacity of less than 100.

They will play at Tynemouth CIU Club on November 26, then two dates at Cullercoats Crescent Club on November 27 and 28.

This week saw the band make their first live appearance in seven years with the debut performance two songs from their forthcoming new album on Later…. With Jools Holland.

Following an 11-year hiatus since their self-titled debut, the four musical storytellers are back with Merrie Land, which will be self-released on the newly-created label Studio 13 on November 16.

Produced by Tony Visconti and The Good, The Bad & The Queen themselves, the record contains 10 new songs.

Written as the UK prepares to leave the European Union via Brexit, it is a reluctant goodbye letter, a series of observations and reflections on Britishness in 2018.

Tickets for the three intimate North East shows will go on sale at 9am on Wednesday. Details of tickets are HERE.