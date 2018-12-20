Bongo’s Bingo announce St Patrick’s Day shows with B*Witched at Newcastle’s Boilershop

Bongo’s Bingo have announced a string of St Patrick’s Day-themed shows in the North East featuring B*Witched.

The Irish four-piece, whose hits include C’est La Vie and Blame it on the Weatherman, will perform at Newcastle’s Boilershop on the day itself, Sunday, March 17, as well as on March 14, 15 and 16.

They’ll be performing their hits following a night of bingo from the Bongo’s Bingo phenomenon.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am tomorrow (December 21) from https://www.bongosbingo.co.uk/

Never been to Bongo’s Bingo? Find out what to expect from the bonkers game here.