Boy band Westlife announce new tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary

Reformed pop sensations Westlife have confirmed their first UK tour in seven years, including a North East date.

The boy band, who are already the UK's top-selling album group of the 21st century, will celebrate their recent reformation with The Twenty Tour next year.

The huge tour of the UK and Ireland includes a long awaited return to the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Friday, May 31, 2019.

The shows will see original members Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan perform new songs from their forthcoming album, alongside greatest hits such as Flying Without Wings and You Raise Me Up.

The band, formed in Dublin in 1998, announced their return to music two weeks ago to a frenzy of media coverage and social media activity.

They have signed a new record deal with Virgin EMI, and will release new music soon.

The shows will be their first as a group since they played Croke Park in Dublin in June 2012.

Westlife have sold over 55 million records worldwide, and are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at No.1.

Overall the band have had an incredible 14 No.1 singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles, as well as 33 No.1 albums worldwide.

Fans who pre-order a copy of the forthcoming new album from their official store before noon on Monday, October 22, will receive an exclusive pre-sale code for early access tickets to the 2019 UK & Ireland tour.

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Thursday, October 25, and are available online, from the booking hotline 0844 493 6666 or from 11am in person from the Arena Box Office.