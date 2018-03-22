Boyband 5ive to perform at Hartlepool bingo hall

It’s been announced that 5ive will be hitting the high note at a Hartlepool bingo hall.

Three fifths of the chart-topping boyband, Ritchie Neville, Sean Conlon and Scott Robinson, will be performing hits at Mecca Hartlepool at 8pm on April 7.

They’ll be giving players the chance to sing along to some of their biggest hits including When the Lights Go Out and Everybody Get Up.

After splitting in 2001, the boyband reformed with three members in 2012 and went on to tour for two years.

Steve Jones, general manager at Mecca Hartlepool, said: “We are so excited to watch 5ive perform here at Mecca Hartlepool.

“We’re expecting a fantastic evening with hundreds of fans dancing along and playing bingo at the same time.”

Tickets to watch 5ive perform live and play a game of bingo are £10 and can be purchased at the club. To attend a Mecca Club you need to be aged 18 years or over and will need to bring photo ID to prove you are over 18.