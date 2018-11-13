Co-owner of famous Ronnie Scott’s jazz club throws weight behind Easington Colliery Band

Easington Colliery Band have announced that the co-owner of the world-famous Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club has pledged his support for the band.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Michael Watt, co-owner of the iconic Soho club, has renewed his sponsorship of the band for a further three years following his commitment of financial support of the past four years.

Michael Watt

Michael’s love of music was born in the jazz clubs of America when, as a young man, he worked in the oil drilling industry and he went on to become an executive trustee of the Ronnie Scott’s Charitable Foundation.

His support for music is diverse, from Broadway and West End shows to a music school in South Africa. Michael’s strong working-class background and social conscience saw him sponsor the Durham Miners’ Gala during its financially troubled times in the 1990’s and he is pictured on the Durham Miners’ Association banner alongside Anthony Wedgwood Benn.

Band spokesperson and veteran bass trombone player, Jeff Bryant said: “To have Michael Watt on board has been a tremendous boost for this brilliant band and our recent contest successes and high-profile professional concerts have shown what impact he is having with his financial and business support.”

Easington Colliery Band was formed in 1915 by the miners and supported by them until the colliery closure in 1993. It is still based on the site of the old colliery.