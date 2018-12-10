Def Leppard raise the roof off Newcastle Arena with Hysteria & More tour

It was 31 years ago when Def Leppard released the Hysteria album and last night they belted out every single track from it at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena.

Sheffield-born Joe Elliott and his crew brought The Hysteria and More Tour 2018 to The Toon and I, along with what looked like a capacity crowd, rocked to all-time favourites Hysteria, When Love and Hate collide and Pour Some Sugar on Me (the one lump or two lyric gets me every time).

The crowd wanted more than just Hysteria and were treated to encore tracks including Action, Rock of Ages and Photograph.

And they sang every word back to Joe as dedicated rock fans do.

Add nostalgic flashbacks to Def Leppard over the years, great light shows and graphics and you had a top gig.

If ever a concert left die-hard fans wanting more, it was this one.

The gig was everything I expected....and more.

Joe Elliott said they’d be back. Count me in.