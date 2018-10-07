Glastonbury Festival sells out in just 37 minutes after huge demand for tickets

Glastonbury Festival's Emily Eavis says she is "blown away" by the huge demand after tickets for next year's event sold out in just over half an hour.

The festival's organiser said it appeared that "record numbers" tried to get tickets, and all 100,000 sold out in just 37 minutes

There was no event this summer, with Glastonbury, at Worthy Farm, Somerset, having a "fallow year", allowing the ground to recover.

Sir Paul McCartney is rumoured be on the bill in June next year, as is Kylie Minogue.

Half an hour after putting tickets on sale, Eavis wrote on Twitter: "Tickets have now all sold out! We are blown away by the huge demand, looks like record numbers tried.

"Thank you for your patience and incredible support and for those of you who missed out."

The festival posted online that it wished "we could squeeze everybody in", but there will be a resale of any returned tickets in the spring.

Social media sites were flooded with posts from people who were either delighted to have secured tickets, or were among the thousands of music fans left disappointed.

Adrian Hayes (@adrianhayes) posted: "Couldn't even get on the website at 9am this morning, let alone join the queue, let alone actually buy tickets......has to be a better way than this chaos."

Sue Blanchard (@SueBlanny) tweeted: "Obviously happy we got tickets, but doesn't sit well with me that so many friends didn't. Feels very bittersweet today #glasto."

Natasha Anderson said (@TashyMcTashason) wrote: "The most upsetting thing is how quickly the SOLD OUT page loads after spending 45 mins on the "unable to load" page... #Twisto #Glasto."

Hannah Grist (@HanHasAPlan): "Set up with a laptop, iPad and 2 mobiles from 8.55am not a single look in. 6 other friends were doing the same! Nothing. #glasto #glastonbury #glastonburytickets #Glasto19."