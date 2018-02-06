Hartlepool girlband hailed as ‘inspirational’ after supporting X Factor star

A Hartlepool girlband are continuing to shine after supporting an X Factor star embarking on her first solo star.

Sparkle, made up of teenagers Holly Bentham, Campbell Daniels, Lottie Willis and Lily Gowland, have been representing the town for almost five years.

They enjoyed two of their biggest gigs to date when they joined Sam Lavery, who finished seventh in The X Factor in 2016, on the North East leg of her tour.

They were the main support act at The Georgian Theatre, in Stockton, and at Think Tank, in Newcastle, in front of full crowds.

The girls, aged 14 and 15, have been hailed as ‘inspirational’ by proud teacher Toni Parker-Harvey, who runs Miss Toni’s Academy of Singing and Performing Arts.

Toni said: “They had an amazing time and wowed audiences, receiving outstanding feedback from the crowds.

“The band have been representing Hartlepool to the highest standard for nearly five years, and have gained a huge following around the North East.

“Late in 2017, they put on their first headline gig at The Studio in Hartlepool to over 200 fans.

“Due to their success and hard work, the girls have been invited to meet the Mayor of hartlepool and receive a commendation for their dedication to music.

“It is great the girls are being recognised for their achievements.

“They really are inspirational to lots of youngsters from the town.”

The band have enjoyed a tremendous rise over recent years.

They supported Sam Lavery at Flamingo Land’s Party in the Park in front of thousands of people, and have also supported the likes of 5 After Midnight and Scouting for Girls.

Other key events they have performed at include the Stockton firework display and Christmas lights switch-on, charity events and festivals around the country.