How you can help give Hartlepool music venue The Studio a makeover

A community music venue in Hartlepool wants superstar tradesmen to help give it a new look for the new year.

The Studio in Tower Street is calling on folk to pitch in and lend a hand for its DIY SOS Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, January 26 and 27.

The venue is looking for skilled tradesmen to help to give the much-loved space a much-needed spruce up and look at some of the other issues of the building.

Run by volunteers, The Studio is housed in a converted Baptist church dating back to 1890, and brings together music, the arts and communities.

It has become a cultural hub for the town, offering a place for local musicians to rehearse and record, as well as staging gigs.

Studio spokesman Ian Monaghan said: "The Studio is starting its spring cleaning early and hoping people can lend us a hand.

"There are various things that need repairing and doing up, so we are calling on plumbers, painters, plasterers, joiners, builders, cleaners and other volunteers to help us out.

"The venue plays an important part in the community, so we hope members of the community can lend us a hand in whatever way they can.

"Any help is appreciated, so please let us know how you can help."

For more information or to pledge your help to the DIY SOS Weekend visit the venue's website www.thestudiohartlepool.co.uk, cal (01429) 424440, or visit The Studio's Facebook and social media.

Upcoming events at The Studio include Lost in The Woods #11 with Ouzo Bazooka on Friday, February 15, REM by Stipe tribute on Saturday, February 23, The Urban Voodoo Machine on Saturday, March 16, and We Are Champion: Tribute to Queen on Friday, April 5.