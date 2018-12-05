James announce 2019 tour of smaller venues - supported by themselves!

Indie-rock legends James have announced a tour with a difference for 2019.

The Manchester band, famous for their '90s anthem Sit Down, are about to embark on an arena tour with fellow heavyweights The Charlatans.

But they will be moving away from arenas to play smaller halls on their Living In Extraordinary Times tour in the spring.

It will take in some of the UK's best-known and most iconic venues, including Newcastle City Hall on Sunday, March 17.

They will be performing classic hits such as Lose Control and How Was It For You alongside new material from their most recent Top 10 album, Living In Extraordinary Times.

But in typical non-conventional James style, the band will be ‘supporting themselves’ by playing a special 30-minute acoustic set before their storming electric main show.

Frontman Tim Booth explains: "For this smaller-venue March tour we intend to split the gig up into a 30min’ish 'pin drop', bars closed, acoustic set - followed by an electric set after the interval.”

Their latest single Many Faces makes a stand against xenophobia and racism, and it has already struck a chord with audiences, who have been singing it back to the band from the first time it was performed.

“We have never had such a reaction to a new song as we have been getting to Many Faces," said Booth. "The sense of inclusion it engenders seems to produce a secular high of unity.”

Tickets for the March 2019 tour will go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday, December 7, from Gigsandtours and Ticketmaster.