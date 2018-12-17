Jess Glynne announces outdoor North East gig for summer 2019

Jess Glynne has announced a North East outdoor date for next summer.

It’s been announced that the star will perform at Darlington Arena, formerly a football stadium, on Friday, August 2, 2019.

The singer first rose to prominence in 2014 as the featured artist on singles Rather Be by Clean Bandit and My Love by Route 94, both of which reached Number One in the UK.

She has since carved out a unique slot of her own with what has become now her instantly familiar, rousing vocal styling and stamp on pop, soul, R&B and house.

Jess’ debut album I Cry When I Laugh debuted at Number One in the UK Albums Chart in 2015, bringing with it the hit singles Hold My Hand and Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself, both garnering her huge international acclaim.

The much awaited second album Always in Between released earlier this year unsurprisingly took the UK by storm, catapulting straight to Number One, including this year’s top anthems I’ll Be There and All I Am, the former positioning Jess as the only female solo artist to have seven Number One hits in the UK Singles Chart.

Jess said, “See you next year Darlington! Get your tickets now. Big love! Can’t wait xx”

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of LHG Live, promoters of the concert said “We are looking forward to a fantastic concert in Darlington.”

Tickets, priced from £32.50 for early bird tickets and £55 for golden circle tickets, go on General Sale on 9am on Friday, December 21 from, www.jessglynne.co.uk