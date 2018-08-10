Kubix Festival in Sunderland - how do I get there and what time does it open?

Thousands of pop fans lovers will flock to Sunderland this weekend for a new two-day live music event, Kubix Festival.

Herrington Country Park is the stunning backdrop for the two-day event on Friday and Saturday.

A host of 90s stars will entertain the fans on the first day of Kubix Festival.

Many of them will be coming from outside the area. Here's all you need to know about Kubix Festival.

WHAT ARE THE OPENING TIMES?

The gates to the event will open at 3pm on the Friday and 11.30am on the Saturday.

Shuttle buses will begin the first pick-ups approximately an hour before that on each day and car parks will open 30 minutes before the start times.

Ronan Keating is the headliner for day one of the Kubix Festival.

The event will finish around 10.45pm on each day, and shuttle buses will continue to run until everyone who’s booked has been returned to their start point.

HOW DO I GET THERE?

If you're driving, the site isn't too far from the A1 or A19. Head for the A183 for Sunderland, and then follow the signs for Herrington Country Park.

HOW MUCH IS PARKING?

Adam Ant tops the bill for the second day of Kubix Festival.

Parking is FREE and available within Herrington Country Park.

On your arrival, a steward will direct you to the appropriate parking area (VIP guests will have access to a separate parking area even closer to the event).

CAN I GET THERE BY BUS?

Shuttle buses are being laid on from various points around the North East. A small charge applies.

Herrington Country Park has alreadt staged one big concert this summer, Let's Rock the North East.

All bus stops will have a sign and steward in attendance 30 minutes before bus departure times, in a high viz jacket:

Friday (event opens 3pm)

Newcastle: Pick up at the bus stop at Bewick Street, depart 2.25pm, return 11pm

Gateshead: Pick up at the bus stop at the bottom of Jackson Street (High Street end) outside The Metropole, depart 2.45pm, return 11pm.

Sunderland: Pick up at the bus stop at Cowan Terrace (adjacent to Park Lane Interchange), depart 2.45pm, depart 11pm.

Durham: Pick up from Durham bus station, Stand A, depart 2.30pm, return 11pm.

Middlesbrough: Pick up at Linthorpe Road outside Domino's Pizza, depart 1.35pm, return 11pm.

Hartlepool: Pick up at the bus stop at The National Museum Royal Navy Hartlepool, Jackson Dock, Maritime Avenue, depart 2.15pm, returns 11pm.

Saturday (event opens 11.30am)

Newcastle buses - depart 10.25am, return 11pm.

Gateshead buses - depart 10.45am, return 11pm.

Sunderland buses - depart 10.45am, return 11pm.

Durham buses - depart 10.30am, return 11pm.

Middlesbrough buses - depart 9.35am, return 11pm.

Hartlepool buses - depart 10.15am, return 11pm

IS THERE A BAR?

Yes, Kubix Festival operates its own bars, offering lagers, ciders and beers (draught and bottled), alongside real ales, cocktails, spirits, wines and a range of soft drinks.

The bar will open on Friday at 3.30pm and Saturday at 12.30pm and will close shortly before the music ends on each night.

A token system will be used to speed up bar service, so no cash is handed over at the bar.

You need to buy tokens at the nearby booth (cash or card payments accepted ) and use these tokens to pay for your drinks.

Tokens are non-refundable, so please only buy what you will need for the weekend.

Kubix Festival operates a strict Challenge 25 policy. If you’re lucky enough to look younger than you are, remember to bring ID.