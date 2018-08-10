Kubix Festival in Sunderland - who's on the bill today and what time are they are on stage?

Sunderland is hosting a major new two-day music event this weekend as Kubix Festival is held for the first time.

Some of the biggest names from three decades of music will descend on Herrington Country Park today and tomorrow.

Right Said Fred

Here's the line-up for today:

4PM: EAST 17:

One of the '90s biggest boy bands, East 17 are responsible for a host of memorable pop classics including the iconic Christmas smash Stay Another Day.

Eighteen Top 20 hits is testament to their huge success and they were a major part of the pop music scene.

Peter Andre

The current line-up, including original members John Hendy and Terry Coldwell plus fabulous new vocalist Robbie Craig, will open up today's pop party in style.

5PM: RIGHT SAID FRED

Right Said Fred are one of the UK’s most enduring pop exports. Best known for their '90s hit I’m Too Sexy, they have connections to Bob Dylan, David Bowie, and Jay Z.

Formed in 1989 by brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass, they have achieved more than 22 million sales worldwide and reached No 1 in 30 countries.

B*witched

This is a rare chance to catch their exhilarating live show.

6.15PM: PETER ANDRE

Peter Andre is an accomplished global media star known for his successful music and television career.

Peter hit a peak in his music career during the 1990s when he became the sixth-highest-selling artist in the UK.

He had a string of No 1 singles, two chart-topping albums and toured all over the world, with fans lapping up hits such as Mysterious Girl, Flava, I Feel You, and Insania.

He will be performing at Kubix Festival with his band, and it's going to be a show you won't want to miss.

7.45PM: B*WITCHED

The Irish girl group, consisting of twin sisters Edele and Keavy Lynch, Lindsay Armaou and Sinead O’Carroll, enjoyed huge success between 1998 and 2000, releasing two albums and eight singles, all of which made the UK Top 20.

Their first four singles, C’est La Vie, Rollercoaster, To You I Belong and Weatherman, all reached No 1 in the UK Singles Chart.

As the band continue to travel the world touring playing live, B*Witched prove they will be around for many years to come. Bring your dancing shoes!

9.15PM RONAN KEATING

The day one headliner is Irish singer Ronan Keating, who is in his 25th year in the music industry, as lead singer of the legendary Boyzone and a hugely successful solo artist.

With combined worldwide album sales of more than 62 million and 11 solo No 1 albums and 14 solo chart-topping singles around the glove, it's fair to call him a pop legend.

He'll be performing smash hits such as When You Say Nothing At All and If Tomorrow Never Comes for his adoring Kubix fans.