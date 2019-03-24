March of the Mods 2019: Hartlepool's sixth annual Music Weekend in pictures
The sixth annual Hartlepool March of the Mods saw music fans enjoy three days of live bands and top DJs.
The event is again set to raise thousands of pounds for charity, with this year's causes being the Teenage Cancer Trust, Hartlepool RNLI, and 12-year-old Seaton Carew girl Grace Measor, who is undergoing treatment for leukaemia. Here are some pictures from the event - we'd love to see yours.
1. Here come the Mods
Members of Hartlepool Scooter Club arriving at the Hartlepool Music Weekender/March of the Mods at the Corporation Sports and Social Club on Saturday.