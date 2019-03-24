March of the Mods 2019: Hartlepool's sixth annual Music Weekend in pictures

The event is again set to raise thousands of pounds for charity, with this year's causes being the Teenage Cancer Trust, Hartlepool RNLI, and 12-year-old Seaton Carew girl Grace Measor, who is undergoing treatment for leukaemia. Here are some pictures from the event - we'd love to see yours.

1. Here come the Mods Members of Hartlepool Scooter Club arriving at the Hartlepool Music Weekender/March of the Mods at the Corporation Sports and Social Club on Saturday.

2. Punks were welcome too The weekend kicked off on Friday with live punk music from tribute bands The Clashed and Rigid Digits, who play the songs of The Clash and Stiff Little Fingers respectively.

3. One man and his guitar Alistair Sheerin was one of the acts who appeared on Saturday at the Hartlepool Music Weekender/March of the Mods.

4. Were you persuaded? The Persuasion were among the bands who played on Saturday at the Hartlepool Music Weekender/March of the Mods.

