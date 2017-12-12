Michael Bolton announces Valentine’s Day gig in Sunderland

Michael Bolton has announced he will play Sunderland in one of only a handful of tour dates for 2018.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and social activist, who has sold more than 65 million records worldwide, will play Sunderland Empire on Wednesday, February 14.

As well as his own music, which includes How Am I Supposed to Live Without You and How Can We Be Lovers, Michael has written with a host of stars including Bob Dylan and Lady Gagag and his music has been recorded by the likes of KISS, Kanye West, Jay Z, Barbra Streisand and Cher.

Continuing to tour the world each year, Michael has performed with legacies such as Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras, Renee Fleming and BB King.

In recognition of his artistic achievements, Michael won two Grammys for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance (nominated four times), six American Music Awards, and a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As a songwriter, he has earned over 24 BMI & ASCAP Awards, including Songwriter of the Year, nine Million-Air awards, and the Hitmakers Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. To date, Michael has seen eight studio albums rank in the Top Ten, with nine #1 singles. He is preparing to release his 27th album, Songs of Cinema, a tribute to beloved songs from the world’s most iconic films.

•Tickets for Michael Bolton at Sunderland Empire on February 14 are on sale now from 0844 871 3022 and http://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/





