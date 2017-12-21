Review: Pet Shop Boys - Yes & Elysium reissues

These lavish re-issues CDs from much-loved Britpop duo Pet Shop Boys are the perfect Christmas gift for that electro-pop-loving hipster in your household.

The Further Listening editions of 2009’s Yes and 2012’s Elysium are available on download, 2CD, 3CD and vinyl LP, and are the latest in a series of 11 studio album reissues.

The 11 albums which make up the schedule make up all the work which Chris Lowe and Neil Tennant released under their record deal with Parlophone.

In addition to the original albums, which have been fine-tuned, both Yes and Elysium come with 2CDs of extras, including remixes, demos and tracks never previously available to the public.

Yes’s new exclusives include the duo’s version of The Loving Kind, a song they wrote with Xenomania which became a hit for Girls Aloud.

Elysium’s bonus features include demo songs She Pops, In Slow Motion, and an earlier version of their single Vocal, which went on to be the second single from their 2013 album Electric.

Yes and Elysium were both successful in the Official Albums Chart, peaking at No 4 and No 9 respectively.

All 13 of the Pet Shop Boys’ studio albums have reached the UK Top 10.

The first three catalogue re-releases - Nightlife, Release and Fundamental - all hit the Official Albums Chart Top 40 earlier this year.