Review: Shed Seven, O2 Academy, Newcastle

Just three weeks after the release of their first studio album in more than a decade, 1990s indie favourites Shed Seven don't seem to have aged.

Newcastle's O2 Academy was packed for the sell-out gig by the York band as they embark on an impressive tour that's set to travel up and down the UK and even take in Europe and the US.

Last month the group released the already critically-acclaimed Instant Pleasures, and the show started with their rocking new album opener Room In My House, which got the show going with a blast.

And from then on the hour and a half-long performance - which was preceded by an enjoyable opening set by fellow '90s indie act Cast - bounced.

So close to an album release singer Rick Witter and the group could have easily stuck to a set dominated by what could turn out to be one of their must successful releases.

But no, they blasted out the best of their back-catalogue with a setlist including Going For Gold, Chasing Rainbows, Bully Boy, Getting Better, and Where Have You Been Tonight.

The Academy was packed for the visit of Shed Seven.

They even tipped their hat to the Stone Roses to the delight of the audience when they played the guitar solo from the Manchester outfit's I Am the Ressurection.

The set finished with Going for Gold before they came back on to play an encore including another of the accomplished productions from the new album, It's Not Easy, and then finished with a huge sing-a-long to Chasing Rainbows.

Shed Seven sound and act like a band back on the up after the release of a new album that has already topped the indie charts.

They are festival regulars and performances like this show they're riding the crest of a 1990s revival that is getting them out to a whole new audience.