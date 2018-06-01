Rick Astley announces North East tour dates

Rick Astley is back - and has announced two live dates in the North East this winter.

To mark the release of his new album Beautiful Life, which is out on July 20, the singer has announced a string of UK dates, including Sage Gateshead on October 29 and 30.

Two years ago Rick returned with an album that surprised everyone, even himself. His number 1 album ‘50’ sold over 300,000 copies and was one of the biggest selling albums of 2016. What was even more incredible was that Rick wrote, produced and played every instrument on the comeback disc.

He’s done that again on his new album, where each of the twelve tracks are written, produced and played by Rick.

Rick, who shot to fame in the ‘80s with Never Gonna Give You Up, will be joined on his tour by special guest Gabrielle.

Tickets go on sale on June 8