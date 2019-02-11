Sean Paul announces Newcastle tour date

It’s been announced that Sean Paul will play Newcastle Arena this Spring.

The Dancehall star will perform at the Utilita Arena, formerly Metro Radio Arena, on May 29.

The upcoming shows come on the heels of a string of 2018 UK dates, including a show-stopping set to an 80,000-strong audience at Wembley Stadium for Capital’s Summertime Ball.

Sean Paul has a had a string of collaborative hits, including Cheap Thrills with Sia, Rockabye with Anne-Marie, Make My Love Go with Jay Sean and Hair with Little Mix.

He rose to fame in 2002 with album Dutty Rock, which featured singles Gimme The Light and Get Busy.

As well as being a performer, Sean Paul is a much sought after music producer and has created music with a number of top Jamaican artistes.

•Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, February 15 and are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or from 11am in person from the Utilita Arena Box Office. Booking fees apply.