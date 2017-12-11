Simple Minds, The Pretenders and KT Tunstall announce Durham gig

It’s been announced this morning that Simple Minds and The Pretenders with special guest KT Tunstall will play Durham next summer.

The trio will take to the stage at Emirates Riverside on Sunday, August 19, as part of Grandslam 2018.

Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The gig will see Scottish rock icons Simple Minds and The Pretenders, fronted by Chrissie Hynde, share the stage for the first time since Live Aid.

Celebrating new albums, Simple Minds and The Pretenders will perform their classic hits, as well as new material at the outdoor gig.

KT Tunstall, who impressed the crowds at this year’s South Tyneside Festival, has also been confirmed to join the tour after releasing a new album this summer.

Simple Minds will celebrate the release of their new album Walk Between Worlds in February 2018, in advance of the tour.

In their career, which spans almost 40 years, they’ve achieved six No 1 albums in the UK, as well as hitting the top spot in countless other countries with hits including Don’t You (Forget About Me) and Alive & Kicking.

Frontman Jim Kerr said: “When we started Simple Minds our objective was to be considered as one of the great live bands, a band that had the desire to go all around the world – playing everywhere and anywhere. That challenge is ongoing and we will relish touring all over the UK next summer, getting up close to so many who have supported us over the years.”

The Pretenders’ latest album, Alone, has been recently released to huge acclaim and tracks from the album will be performed on the tour, together with a catalogue of hits that have shaped the charts. In 2005 The Pretenders were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

Grandslam is the latest concert to be held at the home of Durham County Cricket Club, which has also hosted the likes of Little Mix, Bryan Adams and Rod Stewart in recent years.

Tickets for Grandslam, priced from £37.50, are on sale through www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.lhgtickets.com.