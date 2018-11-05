Spice Girls expected to make UK stadium tour announcement

The Spice Girls are set to announce a comeback tour today, which will see them play 12 dates around the country.

It’s believed Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown will tour UK stadiums next summer. However, Victoria Beckham is not expected to be part of the tour, instead focusing on her fashion business.

The announcement of where and when the girls will perform is expected just after 3pm today.

The Spice Girls, who formed in 1994 and became one of the most successful acts of that decade, have not performed together since the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012, and they last toured together 10 years ago.

Emma Bunton told listeners of her Heart Breakfast radio show this morning, while being probed for details by co-host Jamie Theakston, that “everything will be announced just after 3pm today on social media, you can go to @SpiceGirls”.

She added, to Theakston: “Please don’t look at me any more, or I might just blurt it out.”