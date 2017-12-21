Sunderland's new Kubix Festival announces line-up for second day

Sunderland's newest music event, Kubix Festival, has announced its second day line-up, and the supporting cast for opening-day headliner Ronan Keating.

As the Echo revealed last Friday, the former Boyzone singer will headline the event at Herrington Country Park on Friday, August 10.

He’ll be performing Boyzone classics, as well as some of his solo hits, from a career that’s spanned 62 million album sales and nine UK No.1s.

Now the organisers have revealed the supporting line-up for the show: B*Witched, East 17 and Right Said Fred, with one more act still to be announced.

The organisers have also announced most of the acts who will be appearing on the second day of the festival, on Saturday, August 11.

It will feature The Boomtown Rats, Fun Lovin' Criminals, Peter Hook & The Light, The Undertones and The Blockheads.

The Blockheads, best known as Ian Dury's band, will be playing at Kubix Festival.

The headliners for the second day still have to be confirmed, along with two other acts.

A spokesman for Kubix Festival said: "We're proud to present our Saturday concept, bringing you some of the biggest and best talent from the classic alternative and indie scenes.

"Prepare to hear some of the greatest songs of the '70s, '80s and '90s from our incredible line-up, performing on a huge festival stage at Herrington Country Park.

"Bob Geldof and The Boomtown Rats will deliver the incredible live experience that has thrilled fans each and every time over their illustrious career.

"Fun Lovin' Criminals will show you why they're one of THE must see live bands in the world.

"Peter Hook is the legendary founding member of Joy Division and New Order, fresh from his sell-out tour around the UK.

"The Undertones bring anthemic '70s and '80s post-punk, including classics like Teenage Kicks, Jimmy Jimmy and Here Comes the Summer'

"The Blockheads, featuring some of the finest musicians in the world, will be bringing all the classics from the late, great, Ian Dury, to the North East.

Former Joy Division and New Order bassman Peter Hook is bringing his band The Light to Sunderland. Pic: Carl Chambers.

"And the real surprise, despite the already incredible line-up of artists announced, is there's two more brilliant bands to be added, plus a very exciting headliner, all to be announced in January."

A limited number of early bird tickets for Kubix Festival are available now, priced £27.50 per day + booking fee, from www.KubixFestival.co.uk

Fun Lovin' Criminals will bring a taste of New York to New Herrington.

Former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating is the Friday headliner at Kubix Festival in Sunderland.

Right Said Fred are also on the bill for the Ronan Keating show.