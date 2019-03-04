Tears For Fears announce big outdoor North East show

Eighties pop legends Tears For Fears are to play a big outdoor show in the North East this summer, it was announced today.

Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, who enjoyed a string of hits with songs like Shout and Everybody Wants To Rule The World, will play at Durham County Cricket Club on Saturday, July 27.

The date is one of a series of outdoor gigs the pair have confirmed for this summer, with others in Canterbury, York and Colchester.

The shows will be eagerly awaited after they were forced to cancel an 11-date arena tour last year for unspecified health reasons.

Tears For Fears have sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and have been working on their seventh album since 2013.

Tickets for the gig at the Emirates Riverside ground at Chester-le-Street will go on sale on Friday.

The cricket ground is becoming an establishing name on the live circuit, having hosted shows by the likes of Simple Minds, Little Mix, Rod Stewart and Sir Elton John in recent years.