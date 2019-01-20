The Wildhearts announce their first new album in 10 years and a tour to go with it

North East rockers The Wildhearts have announced their first studio album in 10 years, plus a UK tour to accompany it.

Renaissance Men, the band's ninth studio album, will be released on May 3, and an eight-date tour starts the same day.

The album has made by the classic Wildhearts’ line-up of Ginger, CJ, Ritchie and Danny, and it's their first since 2009's Chutzpah.

The tour starts in Manchester at the Academy 2, and concludes with a homecoming show at the Riverside in Newcastle on Sunday, May 12.

Guitarist CJ said: "It’s only been 10 years since our last release and we have a monster album on its way.

"Danny is back in the band and we hit the road in May, playing new tunes and all the old hits.

"Can’t wait and I know the boys are super bloody excited for this. Rock!”

With a career spanning nearly 30 years The Wildhearts helped change the landscape of British rock through the '90s.

Despite numerous line-up changes, with various members battling drug abuse and depression, they are still standing.

Last year saw them touring to celebrate the 25th anniversary of debut album The Earth vs The Wildhearts.

Now, with new songs under their belt, they are raring to go again.

The Renaissance Men tour dates in full:

Friday May 3: Manchester Academy 2

Saturday May 4: Edinburgh Liquid Room

Monday May 6: Cardiff Tramshed

Tueday May 7: Bristol SWX

Thursday May 9: London Brixton Electric

Friday May 10: Norwich Waterfront

Saturday May 11: Leeds Stylus

Sunday May 12: Newcastle Riverside