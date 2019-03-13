The Wildhearts return with first album in 10 years and new UK tour

North East rockers The Wildhearts are preparing to release their first full-length studio album in 10 years - with a UK tour to accompany it.

Renaissance Men, the band's first release since 2009's Chutzpah!, is due out on May 3, and the classic line up of Ginger, CJ, Ritchie and Danny are to play an eight-date UK tour.

With a career spanning nearly 30 years, The Wildhearts helped change the landscape of British rock through the '90s with their fusion of hard rock, punk and melodic pop.

This intimate tour will start in Manchester at the Academy 2 on Friday, May 3, and concludes with a hometown gig at the Riverside in Newcastle on Sunday, May 12.

Frontman Ginger, the sole constant in the band's ever-changing line-up over the years, said: "It’s only been 10 years since our last release and we have a monster album on its way.

"Danny is back in the band and we hit the road in May, playing new tunes and all the old hits.

"Can’t wait and I know the boys are super bloody excited for this. Rock!”

The Wildhearts' Renaissance Men May UK tour dates in full:

Friday May 3, Manchester Academy 2

Saturday May 4, Edinburgh Liquid Room

Monday May 6, Cardiff Tramshed

Tuesday May 7, Bristol SWX

Thursday May 9, London Brixton Electric

Friday May 10, Norwich Waterfront

Saturday May 11, Leeds Stylus

Sunday May 12, Newcastle Riverside

