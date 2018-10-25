Westlife add second North East date after 'incredible demand' for tickets

Pop sensations Westlife had today added a second North East date to their 'Twenty' tour after 'incredible demand' for tickets.

The Irish boyband, who are the UK's top selling album group of the 21st century, last week announced a date at the Metro Radio Arena on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Tickets went on general sale at 9am today, and within minutes the venue had announced a second date.

A spokesman for the arena said: "Due to incredible demand we have now put tickets for a second date, on Saturday 1st June 2019, on sale."

The Twenty Tour, which celebrates Westlife's 20th anniversary, kicks off in Belfast on May 25 and ends in Dublin on July 5.

Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian announced their return to music two weeks ago to a frenzy of media coverage and social media activity.

The band have signed a new record deal with Virgin EMI, and will release new music soon.

The live shows will see them perform new songs alongside greatest hits and such as Swear It Again, Flying Without Wings, You Raise Me Up and Unbreakable.

Tickets for both performances are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or from 11am in person from the arena box office.

Venue facility and booking fees will apply.