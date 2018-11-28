Your chance to win one of nine pairs of tickets to see All Saints in Newcastle

All Saints are heading to Newcastle next month – and we have nine pairs of gig tickets to give away.

To celebrate the release of their critically-acclaimed fifth album Testament, the band begin a major tour this week which brings them to Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Wednesday, December 12.

As well as new album tracks, the band will be performing some of their classic hits.

The four-piece have sold more than 12 million records, had five No.1 singles, four hit albums and won two BRIT awards.

After a 10-year hiatus, All Saints returned in 2016 with the hugely-successful album Red Flag, which reached No.3 in the Official UK Albums Chart.

Tickets for the Testament tour are available from www.gigsandtours.com

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets answer this question:

Which hit film starring Leonardo DiCaprio featured the track Pure Shores?

Email your answer to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk by December 5. Details are not passed on to a third party.

l TERMS AND CONDITIONS – Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply, for more information go to: www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition. The competition is open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland aged 16 years or over. Submission of an entry will be taken to mean acceptance of these terms and conditions. No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries and proof of transmission will not be accepted as proof of receipt. Following the closing winners will be selected at random and will be notified by email.