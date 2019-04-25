Win a chance to see some of the 90s top bands at Mecca Hartlepool

Fans of 90s music can let their hair down and party with some of the biggest names of the era at Hartlepool’s Mecca bingo club – and you could join them for free.

Hundreds of revellers are expected to turn out for Rewind to the Nineties on Saturday, May 4, featuring, 5ive, Atomic Kitten, Lolly plus a live DJ set by Lee Latchford-Evans from Steps.

They will perform some of their biggest hits including Keep On Movin’, Whole Again and Hey Mickey!

The show starts at 7pm and Mecca Hartlepool and the Mail are giving away a pair of tickets worth £30 each.

The club will also be getting the party started with a Bonkers Bingo event from 5.30pm. And there will be a great selection of wacky prizes up for grabs throughout the night from unicorn onesies to big cash prizes.

Lynne Butterworth, general manager at Mecca Hartlepool, said: “We are so excited to watch all of these classic 90s bands perform here at Mecca Hartlepool – there’s a number of hits we’ll all be singing along to.

“We’re expecting a fantastic evening going bonkers for bingo, with hundreds of fans dancing along to some of their favourite songs of all time and winning some fun and hilarious prizes.”

Tickets can be bought at the club off Marina Way, Hartlepool, or online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rewind-to-the-90s-hartlepool-tickets-53107935264

By using REWIND10, players get £10 off per ticket.

l To enter our competition just answer the following question: What 5ive hit will be performed at the event?

Email mark.payne@jpimedia.co.uk by 5pm on Tuesday, April 30. Strictly over-18s only. Please take photo ID and bet responsibly.