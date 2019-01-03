Oh yes it is... Annual community panto set to return and bosses are promising a 'dazzling' show

An annual pantomime is set to return this month for its 22nd year with another run of fun and frolics.

Greatham Village Players are set to launch their 22nd annual pantomime which is going to see them perform Aladdin at Greatham Community Centre next week.

Lauren Price as Aladdin (left) with Rachel Holmes as Wishee Washee.

Bosses say it 'promises an 'evening of fun and laughter' with 'dazzling costumes, songs, dances and a few surprises along the way'.

Anita Stitt, show director, said: "This year’s pantomime has been supported by our local community, Miles for Men and also the people of Hartlepool who came to our rescue.

"I asked for donations of pom poms to make a dress for Widow Twankey, played by Adam Robinson, promising at the time to make a 5p donation to Miles for Men for every pom pom I received.

"The response has been amazing. I have received hundreds of pom poms, so thank you to everyone for your time and effort. It is much appreciated."

Dame Widow Twankey is played by Adam Robinson.

This year’s characters include the Emperor Minging (played by Brian Price) and his lovely wife, the Empress (Claire Alderson).

Aladdin (Lauren Price), Wishee Washee (Rachel Holmes), Slave of the ring (Lauren Emmerson), Genie o’ the Lamp (Hugh Stitt) and not forgetting our baddie, Abanazer (played by Kieron Johnson).

Anita added: "Once again, we have dazzling costumes, songs, dances and a few surprises along the way.

"It is a full length pantomime which promises an evening of fun and laughter so please come along."

Lauren Price plays the title role of Aladdin.

The show, written by T.L.C. Creative, is running at the Community Centre in Greatham from January 9 to January 12.

Weekday performances begin at 7pm and the Saturday performance is at 6.30pm.

Tickets are available from Richie’s Village Shop and Post Office in Greatham.

Kieron Johnson as Abanazer and Lauren Price as Aladdin.

The panto promises fun for all the family.

Greatham Players members.