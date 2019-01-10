Oh yes they are.... community performers set to stage their latest annual panto with Aladdin show

A community group is set to unveil its latest treasure with performances of a popular panto later this month.

Blackhall Community Players are set to perform their latest annual pantomime with a five-day run of Aladdin.

from left, Megan Price as Genie, Sarah Teasdale as Aladdin and Francesca Hall as Priness Jasmine.

The shows will be staged at Blackhall Community Centre from Tuesday, January 22, to Saturday, January 26.

The show has been successfully staged at the centre fror decades and bosses say people should get their tickets as they can sell out fast.

Margaret Stephenson, who has worked on the productions for several years, said: "People should book early to avoid disappointment

"There has been the production of a traditional panto for nearly 60 years and people come from as far away as Harrogate and Scotland to see the show.

"There is lots of popular music, song and dance, and comedy and it's been 12 years since we last did Aladdin so its a new script with colourful costumes and sets.

"We do everything ourselves, creating costumes and sets, to produce a professional show. The producers and choreographers are professionally trained and we think that we are simply the best."

The producers and choreographers are Carole Scott, Catherine Hall and Francesca Hall.

The show, at the community centre in the village's Hesleden Road, will start at 7pm on Tuesday to Friday and 2pm on the Saturday.

All tickets are £5 and are available from the box office on 0191 5867396.

Group bosses say they are always on the look out for new members.

Margaret added: "We are always looking for new people to join the group, although there is a waiting list in some areas, particularly for children."

