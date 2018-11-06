Picture special: Skies filled with sparkle at Seaton Carew fireworks

Rockets, Catherine wheels and bangers of all colours lit up the sky over Seaton Carew as Hartlepool celebrated Bonfire Night.

Thousands attended the annual display, which this year was focused on female empowerment, to recognise the 100th anniverary of women receiving the right to vote.

And it really was a night to remember with a spectacular display, fun for guests of all ages and live music too.

Did you head along with the family?

Check out our picture gallery above to see the fantastic fireworks action - and see if you can spot anyone you know.

You can also view our pictures from Hart Village here.