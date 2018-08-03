Pictures: Families having fun at opening day of Hartlepool Carnival’s fairground

This year’s Hartlepool Carnival has officially kicked off as hundreds of people flocked to the opening of the fairground.

Launching yesterday afternoon, there are more than 100 rides and attractions to enjoy until August 11.

And many of you were making the most of yesterday’s sunshine with a fun trip out with the whole family.

Our photographer was there capturing all of the excitement, including a brilliant opening display from cheerleaders Hartlepool Hawks.

Did you pop down for the first day with the family? Flick through our picture gallery above and see if you can spot any familiar faces.