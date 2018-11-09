Remembrance services: What's on when to mark 100 years of the First World War Armistice

Hartlepool and East Durham are set to fall silent tomorrow to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Remembrance services are being held at 11am to mark 100 years since the signing of the First World War Armistice and a string of events are also being held later in the day to commemorate the milestone.

The Headland bombardment memorial and cannon. Picture by Frank Reid.

The lighting of beacons, ringing of church bells and a volley of fire from Heugh Battery Museum will be among the highlights of the special commemorations.

In Hartlepool remembrance services will be held at the war memorial in Victory Square in Hartlepool and Headland War Memorial in Redheugh Gardens.

The Victory Square morning remembrance service will be conducted by the Civic Chaplain the Reverend Norman Shave of Stranton Church and will be attended by the Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Allan Barclay, who is also the council’s Armed Forces Champion, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham Sir Ron Norman, the High Sheriff of County Durham Dr Stephen Cronin and Hartlepool MP Mike Hill.

A parade will leave the Market Square (to the rear of York Road) at 10.45am. Following the service, there will be a march past and a salute of the war memorial.

The Headland Cannon Picture by Frank Reid.

The Headland service will be conducted by the Reverend Verity Brown of St Hilda’s Church. It will be attended by the Deputy Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Rob Cook and Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham Alistair Arkley.

A parade led by the Boys Brigade Band will leave Church Walk at 10.45am and proceed to the Headland War Memorial via Prissick Street and Cliff Terrace. Following the service, the parade will perform a march past and salute the memorial.

At both ceremonies there will be an opportunity for members of the public to lay wreaths.

Peterlee will pay its respects to the fallen with a parade and a Remembrance Sunday church service.

Lit beacon at Seaton Carew.

Those involved in the parade will gather at the town's Central Club and it will set off at around 10.40am.

They will march to St Cuthbert's Church for a Remembrance Service at 11am.

Motorists are reminded that Surtees Road, Yoden Way Roundabout, St Cuthbert's Road and Manor Way will be closed between 10.30am and noon.

In Horden there will be a Remembrance Sunday parade and service at Horden Memorial Park.

The parade will leave Horden Social Welfare Centre at 10.30am for the service in the park.

Following the service Horden Welfare Centre will be open for refreshments from 11.30am.

Horden Memorial Park will also hold a Beacon Lighting Service and Ringing Out For Peace event, starting at 7pm on Sunday.

On the evening, special commemorations of the Armistice centenary in being held in Seaton Carew and on the Headland.

Hartlepool council has arranged two beacon lighting ceremonies – one at the beacon on the Town Moor on the Headland and one at the Seaton Carew beacon on the prom. Programme for the evening events is as follows:

Headland:

6.15pm – Parade from Heugh Battery Museum to the Town Moor beacon.

6.50pm – Welcome from the Deputy Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Rob Cook.

6.55pm – Sounding of The Last Post.

7pm – Lighting of the beacon.

7.05pm – Churches around Hartlepool are requested to ring their bells.

7.05pm – Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham Sir Ron Norman reads ‘A Cry For Peace Around The World.’

7.10pm – Volley of fire from the Heugh Battery Museum.

7.15pm – Singing of the National Anthem and presentation of the military standards.

7.30pm – The event ends.

Seaton Carew:

6.50pm – Welcome from the Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Allan Barclay.

6.55pm – Sounding of The Last Post.

7pm – Lighting of the beacon.

7.05pm – Churches around Hartlepool are requested to ring their bells.

7.05pm – The Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham Peter Bowes reads ‘A Cry For Peace Around The World.’

7.10pm-7.25pm – Songs of First World War.

7.25pm – Singing of the National Anthem and presentation of the military standards.

7.35pm – The event ends.