Stage society performance in Hartlepool to pay tribute to fallen heroes

Youngsters are making final preparations on a show next week to pay tribute to fallen heroes of war.

Hartlepool Stage Society and Hartlepool Junior Stage Society will be performing a moving tribute to Hartlepool’s fallen heroes in a concert entitled ‘Lest We Forget’.

Youngsters rehearsing for the performance next week.

The concert, which takes place on Tuesday, November 13 and Wednesday, November 14, will feature songs, dances, plays, poems, narrations and video clips linked to both the first and second world wars.

There will be a touching tribute to the Hartlepool Bombardment of December 1914, as well as more upbeat scenes based on Dad’s Army and It Ain’t Half Hot Mum.

The concert will feature a mix of music from the era, as well as modern songs, all telling the history of Britain from 1914 to 1945.

Tickets are available for £5 each, and can be bought in advance or on the door.

Youngsters practising for the performance next week.

Doors of the Belle Vue Social Club will open at 6.30pm, with the show starting at 7pm.

For any more information, please call Sarah on 07882576863