Students from Hartlepool have proven they have a head for a new show featuring more than 100 hats

College students have a head for a new exhibition set to be held in Hartlepool.

Costume design students from The Northern School of Art will be showcasing their extraordinary efforts in millinery at a gala evening.

A set of hats with dark histories that will feature in a Hat Walk event is being held in The Northern School of Art's historic Municipal Building on its Hartlepool Campus by second year Costume Design students.

Over 100 hats of all shapes and sizes will be paraded as part of the event at the school’s Hartlepool campus on Friday, February 15.

Second year students have created headwear of all shapes and sizes as part of the development of their creative and technical skills on the BA (Hons) in Costume Interpretation and Design course.

The event features a catwalk - for hats.

Highlights include a huge hat with a 1.5m diameter, a hat featuring a horse, a spaghetti hat that looks good enough to eat and a collection of hats with a dark history.

A one of the features in Hat Walk

A bar will be running on the night and the students have organised a ‘tom-bowler’ for guests to win a range of prizes.

The Northern School of Art 2020 Costume Student’s Hat Walk takes place at 6pm on Friday, February 15 at The Northern School of Art’s beautiful listed Municipal Building in Church Square, Hartlepool.

Entry is free with donations welcomed on the evening towards the costs of the event. To find out more visit https://www.facebook.com/events/710207926003731/?ti=as and

@northern_costume_2020 on Instagram.

A Hat Walk event is being held in The Northern School of Art's historic Municipal Building on its Hartlepool Campus by second year Costume Design students. Picture: The Northern School of Art/Katt Mudd.