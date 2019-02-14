Blockbuster musical Book of Mormon announces it will head to Sunderland

A huge Broadway blockbuster of biblical proportions is heading to Sunderland.

In another coup for Sunderland Empire, it’s been announced that Book of Mormon will run at the Sunderland Empire this September - although the exact dates have not yet been announced.

The comedy musical written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone, who wrote comedy animation South Park, and Robert Lopez, who co-wrote the music for Avenue Q, is about two Mormon missionaries who attempt to preach to villagers in Uganda.

Along the way they encounter disinterest from the locals, who have bigger issues to deal with.

The first UK tour will open in Manchester on July 6 before heading to Sunderland in September.

As well as Broadway and West End runs, the musical has broken box office records in Australia and cities across the US, making it one of the most successful musicals of all time.

People interested in attending the Sunderland dates can add their names to a wait list at www.thebookofmormonmusical.com where you can sign up to receive priority-booking information.